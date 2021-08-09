BCE (NYSE:BCE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 2612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 70.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 172,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile (NYSE:BCE)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

