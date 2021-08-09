BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to $63.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.05.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.75 on Friday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $83,322,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $78,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BCE by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after buying an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.