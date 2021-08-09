Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director Richard Urbain De Schutter Acquires 10,000 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director Richard Urbain De Schutter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$330,162.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,272,840.99.

Shares of BHC stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.43. The stock has a market cap of C$12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.88 and a 12-month high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

