Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

