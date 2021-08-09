Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $101.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $679.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.00. CRA International has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 779.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CRA International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.