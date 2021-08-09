Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

SSSS opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 63.25%. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,234.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 809,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 109,164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

