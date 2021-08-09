Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

