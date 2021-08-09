Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.58.

TSE ABX traded down C$0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting C$25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$45.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.76.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

