Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $75.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.