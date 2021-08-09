Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of B opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on B shares. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

