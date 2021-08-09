Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.