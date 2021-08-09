Barclays Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $300.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Shares of IT opened at $292.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $299.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,342 shares of company stock worth $1,408,709. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

