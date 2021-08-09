Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 237.56 ($3.10).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 182.66 ($2.39) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.83. The stock has a market cap of £31.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

