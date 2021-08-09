Barclays Increases PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $103.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.88.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $4,307,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,286,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,696,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and have sold 561,322 shares valued at $34,143,608. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $17,357,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

