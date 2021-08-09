Barclays Cuts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $22.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

