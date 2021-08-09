Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKRIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. WH Ireland raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Ireland Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

