Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.44.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

