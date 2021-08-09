B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $972.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

