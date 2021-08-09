Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axonics traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 670749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,805,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,486,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,394 shares of company stock worth $5,660,663. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,857,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 2,336.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,036,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

