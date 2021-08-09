Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.30.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79. Axonics has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,076,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,394 shares of company stock worth $5,660,663. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

