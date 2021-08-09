AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXAHY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

AXAHY stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

