Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.82.

NYSE AVNT opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73. Avient has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

