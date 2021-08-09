Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Avient also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.680-$0.680 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of AVNT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 216,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73. Avient has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avient will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

