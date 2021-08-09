Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Down to $22.74

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $21.83. Avaya shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 19,122 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

