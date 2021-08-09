Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Earnings Results

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Avaya stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 94,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14.

Get Avaya alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.