Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.16 EPS.

AVYA opened at $22.74 on Monday. Avaya has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

