Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 855,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABB. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

