Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $76.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,195,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 402,204 shares of company stock worth $29,331,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.