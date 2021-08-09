Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases Shares of 13,370 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

NYSE:ASR opened at $177.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.