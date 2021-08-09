Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.25% of NeoGames worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $8,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

