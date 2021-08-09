Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $2.93 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $250.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.