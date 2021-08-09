Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.56 Million Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Canon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Canon by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 51.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.94 on Monday. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

