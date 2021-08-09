Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

RY stock opened at $102.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.