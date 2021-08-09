Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 1,417 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in General Mills were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 87,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.41. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

