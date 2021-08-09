AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce sales of $6.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.90 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $25.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,557 shares of company stock worth $21,044,012. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $117.28. 68,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,249. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

