Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 4.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.92. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

