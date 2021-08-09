Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $213.00 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.