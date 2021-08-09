Aurox Hits Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $2.02 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.26 or 0.00022137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00826105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00104848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039752 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

