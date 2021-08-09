Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $163.15 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $163.15 million and $21.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00828293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00102853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00040678 BTC.

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

