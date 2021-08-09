Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Audacy had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%.

Audacy stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,985. Audacy has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $479.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Audacy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AUD. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.