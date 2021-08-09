AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have commented on T. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.92. 227,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,757,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.