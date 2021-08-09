Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after acquiring an additional 298,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,287 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.