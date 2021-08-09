Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.29. 26,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. Analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

