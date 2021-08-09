ASM Pacific Technology Limited (ASMVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.0441 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

Separately, Mizuho downgraded ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.