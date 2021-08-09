Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Hold”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.63.

NYSE:ASH opened at $84.43 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after buying an additional 812,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $48,908,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $40,431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

