Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.18) and the highest is ($2.15). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($2.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.58) to ($6.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($8.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.82) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.19. 109,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,256. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

