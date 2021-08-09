Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $15.07 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $15.07 or 0.00032922 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $503.39 million and approximately $22.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00028131 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

