Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading 8.4% Higher

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.21. 51,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,269,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
