ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.23

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 12% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $26.73 million and $1.79 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00124712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00145413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.74 or 1.00099927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.60 or 0.00788213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,793,323 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

