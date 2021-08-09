Aries Wealth Management Invests $227,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDIT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

